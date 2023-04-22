Showmax Original telenovela, ‘Wura’ hits 50 episodes

By Benjamin Njoku

The first Showmax Original telenovela in Nigeria, Wura, has reached its 50th episode, following its premiere in January 2023. Wura is set against the backdrop of the gold mining industry in the Iperindo community of Osun state.

The lead character, Scarlet Gomez is up for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards as the show’s titular character, Wura Amoo-Adeleke, alongside seasoned Nollywood actors Yomi Fash Lanso and Carol King.

The telenovela also parades upcoming talent such as Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Martha Ehinome and Lanre Adediwura.

Commenting on the 50th episode milestone, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “Wura is keeping up with Showmax’s commitment to showcase authentic Nigerian narratives that resonate with Nigerian audiences. Its intricate storyline, brilliant performances and quality production values make it a well-rounded series, and we are pleased at the positive reception it has received so far. With 50 episodes in, there are more plots and twists to come that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats”.

Wura is a localized adaptation of the hit South African 1Magic telenovela, The River, which was nominated for an International Emmy. Over 200 episodes are planned for the first season. New episodes drop every week from Monday till Thursday, exclusively on Showmax.