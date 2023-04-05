Shaibu urged to contest for Edo gov’ship

…berates DSS over interim government claims

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has berated the Department of State Service (DSS) on its claim of a plot to foist interim government in the country calling the secret service to arrest and parade those involved if their claim is true.

Shaibu stated this when he received the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, South-South Zone who urged him to take a shot at the governorship seat in 2024.

The NYCN, led by its president Amb. Sara-Igbe Sukubo were in the state for its zonal meeting and visited the government house on a courtesy visit.

Shaibu accused the DSS of heating up the polity by raising the false alarm adding that “If they know they are not lieing, I give the DSS three days to arrest and parade the so called suspects involved, since they claimed to have the official information. Otherwise, I see it as nothing but a deliberate attempt on their part to divert attention from the real issue of stolen mandate.

“The call to recover the peoples’ mandate and our country, Nigeria, is for the good of Nigerians and our unborn children. We need to struggle and bequeath a nation that’s full of prosperity; a nation that God has endowed with, not just natural resources, but with human capacity. We must not lose hope in our country Nigeria.

“Enough is enough. Nigeria is our country and it does not belong to a few political class”.

“You must continue to preach the gospel of recovering our country. But this must not be done by violence”, Shaibu added.

On the NYCN visit, Shaibu noted that he had a track record of active involvement in youth struggle over the years, dating back to his days as students’ union activist.

On his part, Sukubo, while appreciating the conducive environment that was provided for them to hold their meeting pledged to purchase the governorship form for Shaibu, while pleading with him to run on the platform of any political party of his choice.