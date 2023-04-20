Sevilla knock Manchester United out of Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen fairytale alive

Record Europa League winners Sevilla will continue their quest for a seventh title after defeating Manchester United 3-0 on Thursday.

German side Bayer Leverkusen also claimed a first-ever spot in the semi-finals with a 4-1 win at Union Saint-Gilloise.

Elsewhere, Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Sporting Lisbon, but moved into the next stage thanks to the 1-0 win in the first leg.

Spanish side Sevilla set up a meeting with Juventus, while Bayer Leverkusen will face the winners of the tie between AS Roma and Feyenoord.

After fighting back for a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Sevilla broke the deadlock early in the first half this time at home.

This was after Youssef En-Nesyri took advantage of a mistake from Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Loic Bané doubled their lead in the 47th minute before En-Nesyri completed his brace in the 80th minute to put the game to bed.

Bayer Leverkusen made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League for the first time ever in spite of a 1-1 draw at home last week.

They had the perfect start as Moussa Diaby found the opener with only two minutes played and Mitchel Bakker doubled their lead in the 38th minute.

Jeremie Frimpong added a third in the 61st minute and Casper Terho pulled one back four minutes later.

But Adam Hlozek sealed the win for the German side.