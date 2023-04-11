Sensitise your constituents for effective census – Speaker tasks lawmakers

Census

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, has tasked all 26 members of the house to adequately sensitise their constituents for effective population census and house counting in the state.

Oloyelogun made the call during a plenary session of the assembly on Tuesday in Akure.

“As we know that process of the National Population Census has commenced, it’s important that the very good people of Ondo State are well sensitized on the needs and importance of allowing themselves to be counted during the exercise.

“By this, each Hon member is hereby directed to go home to sensitize his/her constituent towards enhancing accurate figure for their constituency and Ondo State.

“Mr. Clerk is to liaise with Hon. members for the logistics,” he said.

The speaker also asked all committees in the assembly to develop legislative reports as the 9th Assembly is winding down.

“As the 9th Assembly is coming to a close, it is important that legislative reports must be developed and submitted by each committee Chairman.

“In view of this, all Committees are hereby directed to embark on rigorous oversight functions and the report of each committee must be submitted within two weeks.

“All the Committee Secretaries should liaise with the Clerk of the House for logistics.

“And all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are advised to cooperate and attend promptly to their relevant committees,” he stated.

According to him, implementation of the 2023 Budget in the state has commenced and it is imperative to measure the performance of the budget for the first quarter of the year.

He directed the Committee on Finance and Appropriation to commence the process of budget implementation and appraisal for the quarter.

Oloyelogun urged MDAs to cooperate with the Finance and Appropriation Committee towards ensuring a successful exercise.

The speaker stated that all eyes are on the 9th Assembly to set the pace for the other members-elect in the coming 10th Assembly to follow