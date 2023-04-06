Sen Adeola empowers 2,790 trained constituents

*Olamilekan Adeola

By Dickson Omobola

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, in collaboration with Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan; Federal Cooperative Oji-River, Enugu, and Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, Benin, yesterday, empowered 2,790 trained constituents with cash and work accessories.

Adeola, who is representing Lagos West Senatorial District, facilitated the training of 255 teachers and 225 students in Information and Communication Technology, ICT, giving laptops to participants.

He also presented 2,310 individuals trained in various vocations with equipment and cash grants ranging from N80,000 to N150,000, urging beneficiaries to diligently apply the skills for their socio-economic advancement.

Speaking to beneficiaries, he said: “As part of my representative functions to my constituents over the years, I have made it of paramount importance that youths in my constituency are given requisite skills to establish them in gainful self-employment or to broaden their knowledge base. Towards this end, much training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and ICT as well as empowerment with equipment and grants had taken place in the past with thousands of beneficiaries that are now gainfully employed.”