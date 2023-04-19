Science company, Bayer set to hold 5th Nigeria Maize Conference

By Juliet Ebirim

Multinational Life Science Company, Bayer Nigeria Limited has announced the 5th edition of the Nigeria Maize Conference scheduled to hold on April 26th, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Themed ‘Much More Maize: Engaging Stakeholders for a Sustainable Maize Value Chain’, this edition has been designed to serve as a platform for interaction and networking among growers, aggregators, processors, industry professionals, policymakers and other key stakeholders in Nigeria’s Maize Value Chain.

Previous editions have recorded huge success with participants describing the event as a major stakeholder engagement for policymakers and farmers while providing avenues for discussion of divergent issues and discourse that have effectively shaped policy formulation in the Maize Value Chain.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Country Manager, Bayer Nigeria Ltd, Mr Temitope Banjo, stated that this year’s conference is poised to bring stakeholders across the value chain together so as to provide insights for sustainable collaboration and innovative maize production in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to announce the 5th edition of the Nigeria Maize Conference. This year’s edition will bring together major stakeholders in the value chain to share insights and ideas for the growth of the ecosystem,” he said.

This edition will see Bayer showcasing its DEKALB® Hybrid Maize Seed and its crop protection portfolio, positioned to support growers to achieve desired production output and in turn boost the country’s overall productivity. All these efforts are geared towards reaffirming Bayer’s commitment to improving food security in Nigeria.

Expected at the event are top industry experts including; Dr Bello Abubakar, The President, of the Maize Association of Nigeria; Dr Phillip Olusegun Ojo, The Director of the National Agricultural Seeds Council; Mr Akpa Onallo, National President, the Poultry Association of Nigeria; Mrs Patricia Ahunanya, Head of Agribusiness, Unity Bank; Kola Masha, Executive Director Babangona; and Johannes Pieter, General Manager, Farming Operations Pandagric Novum.

The event which is in collaboration with the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), will bring together key industry stakeholders from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Nigeria Commodity Exchange, Unity Bank, Babbangona, One Arce Fund, Pandagric Novum, among others.