Saudi Pro League targets Messi, other top players

The Saudi Professional League have had a boost in morale to move in big names to the league since they successfully acquired Cristiano Ronaldo and are now making moves to bring in Lionel Messi.

They are currently looking beyond just having the two biggest figures in the sport, aiming to bring more stars to boost their chances at a bid for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to Goal.

Reports claim that many big names have been linked from one Saudi team to another, mainly those that are close to the end of their contracts.

With the assistance of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport and Saudi Pro League outfits, they are reaching out to different players across Europe.

Players like Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Everton’s Yerry Mina, and Abdoulaye Doucoure are on their to-bring list.

Although, it is widely claimed that most of them would likely stay in their respective European leagues or rather MLS.

However, the Saudis would take the process to lure them into their Championship without having to bring in colossal wages on the table.