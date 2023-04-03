Rukky returns with ‘Intentional’

By Juliet Ebirim

Rising Afro-pop star, Rukky, is back with another enigmatic single dubbed, ‘Intentional’. The song which sees the young artiste tow familiar love terrains, is a fine addition to the library of African love songs currently in rotation.

Produced by Semzi, ‘Intentional’ is accompanied by an upbeat vocal and catchy Afro-pop tune with a blend of Nigerian rhythms. It showcases Rukky’s talent as a versatile singer who can adapt to various genres.



In ‘Intentional’, Rukky sings exclusively about love, longing and the desire to be with that special someone. Since launching into the Nigerian music scene in 2019, Rukky has quickly established himself as one of the most promising new artists in the country.

Born Oghenerukevwe Emegboro, Rukky is one of the vibrant voices veering into the music industry. He draws his songwriting inspiration from a diverse exposure to R&B, pop and Afrobeat to create a unique sound.



The Delta State indigene started music in secondary school singing in class, while his friends used the desks as drums. He was also a member of the drama society in church, which helped him gain courage on stage. Rukky gained recognition in the Nigerian music scene with the release of “Felony” featuring Mayorkun.

Signed to Hustlers Ambition Entertainment, Rukky is carving a niche in the music industry, and there’s no doubt that he has more up his sleeves.