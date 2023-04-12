RTEAN launches ‘KarryGo’ project to combat insecurity, boost efficiency in transport sector

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has launched an innovative project called ‘RTEAN KarryGo’, aimed at revolutionizing the transportation industry in Nigeria.

The project was launched on Wednesday at a well-attended ceremony in Abuja, with the National President of RTEAN, Dr Musa Maitakobi, leading the charge.

Dr Maitakobi, in his speech, highlighted the importance of digital technology in addressing issues of insecurity, improving transportation through the collation of public transport data, eliminating fraud, and improving accountability in the sector, among others.

He noted that the RTEAN KarryGo project is a significant step towards achieving these objectives and positioning the transportation industry in Nigeria for the future.

“It is our hope that when this programme come into full implementation, a lot more sanity would have been enthroned in the road transport sector in Nigeria.

“After this official launching, all our members across the country will be properly trained on what should be done to achieve greater results, because we need personnel and men to handle the equipment to be used. e.g non-internet P.O.S, which will function without network, because of those in the remote areas,” he said.

Also addressing the gathering, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, emphasized the importance of safety on the roads, especially as the rainy season approaches.

He urged members of RTEAN to install speed limit devices on their vehicles to ensure compliance with safety regulations and prevent accidents.

The RTEAN KarryGo project is a digital platform that will connect commuters with verified transport service providers, providing real-time information on routes, fares, and availability of vehicles.

The platform will also enable users to make cashless payments and track their rides, ensuring transparency and accountability in the transport industry.

The launch of the RTEAN KarryGo project is a significant milestone for the transportation industry in Nigeria, and it is expected to enhance the efficiency of the sector, boost revenue generation, and create job opportunities for Nigerians.