‘Ronaldo’s exit, reason for Man Utd transformation’

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo – Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – January 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during his presentation REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The exit of Cristiano Ronaldo has been pinpointed as the reason for Man United’s transformation under Erik ten Hag this season, according to former Manchester United striker, Garth Crooks.

Manchester United got back to third position in the Premier League table courtsey of a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Antony and Diogo Dalot were on target to help Ten Hag’s secure the victory at the City Ground.

“Manchester United were one of the few teams that kept a clean sheet this weekend, but what was special about it was United are ravaged by injuries,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“All credit to Erik ten Hag, who hasn’t just transformed the team but the entire squad since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

“Getting rid of Ronaldo was key to that.”

Ronaldo left Man United to join Al-Nassr on a free transfer after his contract with Man United was terminated by mutual consent.