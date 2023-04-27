Ronaldo, Haaland have same mentality – Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has said that his teammate Erling Haaland has the same mentality as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva plays alongside Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team.

The midfielder compared Haaland’s desire to always score to that of Ronaldo.

Haaland joined City in the summer of 2022 but has already broken and set numerous records at the club, chalking up 49 goals across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“The goal figures, it’s unbelievable; it’s Cristiano and Messi level, that amount of goals. Hopefully Erling can keep going that way…,” he told Arab News.

“He has definitely got the same mentality as Cristiano…”

Haaland scored one and provided another assist as Manchester City mauled Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday to gain an advantage in the title race.