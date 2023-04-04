Reps urge improved security at nation’s airports

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the federal government to ensure improved security at the airports nationwide.

The call followed the widely security scar caused by a certain passenger aboard an airline from Abuja to Lagos.

The air traveller was reported to have publicly picked holes in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, thereby causing widespread panic on the plane.

Making the call on the heels of a motion by Hon. Jimoh Olajide under matters of urgent public importance at the plenary, the House underscored the need for the enhanced security at the airports.

Presenting his motion, Olajide said that the commotion caused by a supposed passenger on Friday, March 31st, 2023 breached the peace and safety of travellers and delayed departure of the flight tot almost 3 hours.

He called for the deployment of appropriate technologies to secure the airports, urging the relevant security agencies in the Aviation sector to ensure that people were properly screened before boarding a flight.

In a related development, the House also passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to Establish National Social Investment Programme and the National Social Investment Programme Agency to assist and Empower the Poor and the Vulnerable in Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.2113).

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason moved for the second reading of the Bill and it was seconded by Hon. Ahmed Alkali.

The Bill was read the second time, voted on, passed and referred to the Committee of the Whole.