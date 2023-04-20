Remain impartial, unbias in your decisions — Showunmi tells Tribunal

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has called on members of the Presidential Election Tribunal, to remain impartial and unbiased in their decisions.

He added that they should base their judgments solely on the evidence presented before them.

Showunmi, in a statement titled

“Letter to My Lords As Presidential Election Tribunal Commences”, charged the judges on the tribunal to ensure that due process is followed and that all parties involved are given a fair hearing.

Showunmi, in an e-statement obtained by Vanguard, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital,

said, “The responsibility of the election tribunal judges is great, saying that they must be guided by their commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

The letter read, “The decisions you make will have a lasting impact on the country and its people, and my lords must take this responsibility seriously”.

“I hope that the election tribunal will conduct its proceedings with diligence and fairness and that your decisions will help to restore faith in the electoral process and the country as a whole”.

“INEC must be held to a high standard of transparency, fairness, and compliance with its rules and guidelines. The election tribunal judges must ensure that INEC’s actions are scrutinized properly and that they are held accountable for any failures or shortcomings in their duties”.

“In addition, the judiciary plays a critical role in upholding the principles of democracy and justice. My lords must remain impartial and unbiased in their judgments and ensure that they are based solely on the evidence presented before them. You must also ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that all parties involved are given a fair hearing”.

“The outcome of the election tribunal process will have a significant impact on the country’s national pride and its reputation as a leading democracy in Africa”.

“It is therefore essential that my lords approach your task as a divine assignment to set things right and restore faith in the electoral process”.

“I hope that my lords, as the election tribunal judges will be guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and impartiality and that your judgments will be both sound and respected by all parties involved”.

“The judgment of the election tribunal judges will serve as a turning point in how Nigeria organizes its elections and democracy going forward”.

“It is essential that the outcome of the election tribunal process is respected by all parties involved and that it sets a precedent for future elections”.

“It is also critical that the lessons learned from this process are used to improve the electoral process and ensure that it is transparent, fair, and credible in the future”.

“It is my prayer and hopes that my lords will be able to fulfil your duties with diligence, impartiality, and fairness and that your judgment will be sound and respected all of the time”.