Relationship expert, Blessing CEO regains freedom from detention

Social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has regained her freedom after her detention over alleged libel and defamation.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday granted her bail after three weeks in detention.

Okoro’s lawyer, Prince I. Nwafuru, it was gathered, confirmed her release.

The self-styled relationship expert also posted on her Instagram page on Thursday evening for the first time since her detention, suggestive of her release.

Blessing CEO was arrested by the police on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The Nigeria Police Force had arraigned Okoro before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court on six counts bordering on alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.