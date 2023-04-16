Regional Manager, Heng Sheng Group, Vivian Davids explains benefits of Grenada citizenship

By Ayo Onikoyi

Traveling to Grenada is premium for those who can afford it, says Vivian Davids, the Regional Manager for Heng Sheng Group.

According to her, Grenada Citizenship by Investment program is for people who want a better economic climate for their businesses, better education and healthcare for their families and who aspire to become Global Citizens.

In her words, ” You cannot determine your place of birth but choosing a second passport can make you live your dreams in different countries”

She also stated in an interview that Grenada is a tax-free country, where business owners can maximize their businesses compared to other countries where tax is hiked. Also, she opined that with Grenada citizenship, one can travel to other countries with less immigration defiance and still have the citizenship of the country of birth.

Also, Vivian said that the duration for the documentation application to Grenada is short. ‘’ Getting your due diligence done and letter of approval from Grenada is within 2-4 months. According to her, they have well-trained agents who can help any applicant through the application process. The applicant will pay an initial fee of less than $27,000 depending on the size of family

The investment fee will only be paid after a Letter of Approval from the CBI Committee in Grenada has been sent to the applicant which makes the investment a risk free one

In her words, ’’The application process can take less than four months, depending on the applicant’s ability to provide all needed documents to speed up the due diligence process. The company has high profile professional legal agents on the Island that ensures that the application is well packaged before forwarding to the Grenada CBI Committee. Besides, the company also has a giant agent in Nigeria that will support the applicant throughout the process. Once a Letter of Approval is issued, the applicant will then pay the investment fee of $220,000 and a government fee of $50,000.

She also highlighted that applicants who seek to have a return on investment can proceed to getting the United States E-2 Business Visa available to citizens of Grenada whereby the applicants get the opportunity to do business in the US. She further said: ‘’ With this visa, the applicants who have become Grenada citizens and their families can relocate to the United State of America, and the children can have access to go to school in the US and enjoy other privileges in the US According to her, the Hengsheng group will be happy to help with this process especially through their logistic company present in all states in the USA which provides monthly and annual return on investment for those who choose the option

When our correspondent asked about how to apply for the citizenship by investment program, she said, all the applicant needs to do is to show interest and the agents will prepare an invoice for the applicant. We actually hold your hands throughout the process.

Heng Sheng Group is a multinational integrated company, combining investment, development and commodity businesses. It is the developer and authorized distributor of the Grenada National Resort. With a global vision, an open attitude, and rapid integration into the world top tourism resort market, Heng Sheng Group provides high-quality and diversified one-stop services such as tourism, conferences and exhibitions, investments and citizenship by investment programs for global elite