Refuse contractors seek Makinde’s assistance for better service

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The umbrella body of waste collectors under the aegis of Refuse Contractors Association of Oyo State, has disclosed that there is still a lot of work to be done for the association, noting that members still require Governor Makinde’s assistance to address some lingering challenges facing their smooth operation for optimal service delivery.

Arising from its quarterly meeting held in Ibadan yesterday, the association in its communique made available to journalists by its President, Mr Temitope Jayeola, described Governor Makinde as a friend of the commoners.

The association also described Governor Makinde as a political evangelist whose services to the people of Oyo state and humanity at large through politics and governance precede his name which resonates good feelings anywhere it is mentioned.

The communique, which was jointly released by the President and the Association’s Council of Elders which include Alhaji Lawal Adesina, Tunde Ahmed Olowoporoku, and the Secretary-general of the elders council; Alhaji Akeem Sobanke.

While reaffirming the association’s unalloyed support and commitment to the state government development agenda, Mr. Jayeola assured that members of the association remain resolute in helping it achieve the “clean and green” Oyo State.

The association expressed optimism that Omituntun 2.0 will be a greater success having recorded such unprecedented achievements during the sustainable development agenda under Omituntun 1.0.

“We want to as the umbrella body of all refuse contractors in Oyo state congratulate our God’s sent man, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde on his unprecedented electoral victory at the just concluded 2023 governorship election.”

“Governor Makinde’s victory at the poll is a testament to the monumental achievements recorded under the Omituntun 1.0 Sustainable development agenda which spread across all the geopolitical zones in the state.”

“We feel particularly lucky in Oyo state as refuse contractors because of the many polices and programs that have impacted the common man on the street directly and positively, no wonder the governor has earned himself a street nickname; ‘Mr talk and do.”

“We want to reassure the governor of our unwavering and unalloyed support, commitment, and loyalty to ensure even a more greater success under Omituntun 2.0.

“Even though we have lingering issues requiring our Governor’s attention in a bid to improve our operations more smoothly as waste contractors, we are optimistic that Omituntun 2.0 will birth the beginning of greater success in the waste collection management in Oyo state,” the communique stated.