Real Madrid target Chukwueze for €80 million

eal Madrid are planning to propose a stunning €80 million for Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze’s in the summer transfer window.

The bid the Los Blancos are preparing is to trigger the Nigerian winger’s release clause.

The only option Madrid are left with if they want to acquire the in-form attacker, is if they pay the release clause, according to reports from El Nacional.

The 23-year-old is said to be a replacement for Marco Asensio who is going out of contract soon at the end of the campaign.

His contribution to Villareal this season has kept them up at fifth netting six times and five assists in 27 league games.

Madrid are also in search of a center-forward option for Karim Benzema who is likely to leave the club after his contract is due.

Dusan Vlahovic, and Roberto Firmino are to candidates being considered they have already been linked to the Bernabeu.