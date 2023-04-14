Random drug tests for commercial drivers

THE recent Lagos train accident involving a BRT bus calls attention to the need for routine drug and alcohol tests on commercial drivers. The accident resulted in the loss of eight lives. As of March 16, 2023, 66 out of the 102 crash victims had been discharged while 28 were still hospitalised

Reports say traces of drugs were found in the urine sample of the BRT Bus driver, Oluwaseun Osinbajo. The use of drugs among drivers is a growing concern in many parts of the world, particularly in Nigeria. While it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, many drivers still do so, putting themselves and other road users at risk. With the rise of drug abuse and addiction in the country, it has become imperative to subject drivers to routine drug tests.

Drug tests are tools that can be used to screen for the presence of substances that can impair a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely. These tests can detect alcohol and a range of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, opiates, and amphetamines. By subjecting drivers to routine drug tests, those who are using drugs can be identified and appropriate measures taken to keep them off the roads.

The need for drug testing is particularly important for public transportation drivers like the BRT, danfo bus and car hailing service drivers. These drivers are responsible for the safety of thousands of passengers everyday, and any impairment can have disastrous consequences. Routine drug testing will help to ensure that these drivers are sober and alert, providing safe and reliable service for their passengers.

It is unfortunate that the environment in which the commercial drivers operate in – the motor parks – are largely unregulated. These drugs and alcohol are not only within their easy reach, they are conveniently packaged in user-friendly sizes for easier affordability.

It is encouraging to see that some transport companies are already implementing routine drug testing on their drivers. However, more needs to be done to make this practice mandatory for all drivers, especially those operating public transportation vehicles. For instance, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency should have units of its offices in major parks or at least evolve a mechanism for routine testing of the drivers.

Commercial driving should be professionalised with drivers issued licences subject to regular review of performance. Passengers who notice unseemly behaviour of their drivers should be able to immediately report erring drivers, and such reports should be assiduously attended to.

Professional and commercial drivers play an important role in our economy. They have the power of life and death (including their own) in their hands. We must re-evaluate their place in society and make their careers more fulfilling to serve the public better.