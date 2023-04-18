Ramadan Talk Day 27: Night of Majesty: Turning your impossibilities to possibilities 

As the rainy season is suitable for farming, where crops and farm produce will grow and remain fresh, the period of Lailatul-Qadri is a period for renewing our relationship with Allah and ensuring closeness to Him.

Lailatul-Qadr means the night of honour and dignity. It is this night, in which the first Divine Revelation came to the Prophet (S.A.W.), when he was in prayerin the cave of Hira. Since this night enjoys the honour of having thefirst revelation brought to the Prophet (S.A.W.), it has been namedLailatul Qadr.

This night hadalready opened its gates of treasures when the angel, for the firsttime, had come with the Divine Message, but its auspiciousness hascontinued to be with us permanently. The Prophet (S.A.W.)said: “The person who offered prayers to Allah in the Night ofMajesty with faith and with hope of reward from Allah, all his pastsins have been forgiven” (Bukhari).

This holiest andmost blessed night is likely to occur on one of the odd nights on thelast 10 days of Ramadan and the reward of worship on this night isbetter than the worship of a thousand months of worship, equivalentto a person’s lifetime put together.

Although the oddnights have been given as clue for locating the Night of Majesty, noone night has been fixed so that the yearning to find it may increaseand people may spend more nights in worshiping Allah.

This is thereason for I’tikaf (seclusion) during the last 10 days of Ramadan sothat we can locate the night and reap the benefits.Allah has decreedall things from eternity”. He knows what will happen, when theywill happen, how they will happen, and “He has written that andwilled it”.

If He decides tomake things happen, He only needs to decree it and it will happen. Your perceived impossibilities can be turned into a stream ofpossibilities. Say: “Nothingshall ever happen to us except what Allah has ordained for us.

He isour Mawla (protector).” And in Allah let the believers put theirtrust.) He is in control of all our affairs. If we believe in thins,and the Qadr for us which only Allah knows, we will have contentmentand peace of mind.

The changing of Qadr is based on the power ofyour dua at all times. Your dua during this night of Majesty hascertainty of acceptance if you witness the moment in dua. Absolutely,nothing is impossible before Allah.”Allahummainnaka afuwwun kareemun tuhib-bul af-wa fa-afu anni”(O Allah, You arethe One who grants pardon for sins, loves forgiving, so forgive me.)