Ramadan Talk Day 16: Walk to Allah, He will come to you running

Ramadan Talk

Your relationship with Allah (SWT) in the last 15 days in fast, prayer and qiyamu-layl is to grant you the reward of forgiveness. Allah wants righteousness from us and that is why he promised to forgive us both our past and present sins in this month if we observe it the way it was prescribed. But are you sincere in your heart for forgiveness?

A Muslim should be sincere from his heart that he shows remorse of his sins and to be saved from the Hellfire. Do not wait till tomorrow, start now to seek forgiveness of sins in sincere manner.

There are many teachings on forgiveness in Hadiths and verses of the Quran as Allah (SWT) loves to forgive. There are many chapters in the Quran, showing how Allah is the Most Merciful. A few of them include: “And whoever does evil, or wrongs his soul, but afterwards seeks Allah’s forgiveness, will find Allah is Forgiving, Compassionate.” (Qur’an 4: 110)

“Whether you reveal a good act or keep it hidden, or pardon an evil act, Allah is Ever-Pardoning, All-Powerful.” (Qur’an 4:149)

If anyone continually asks pardon, Allah will appoint for him a way out of every distress, and a relief from every anxiety, and will provide for him from where he did not reckon.” [Book 8, Hadith 1513; Abu Dawood].

“I heard the Messenger of Allah (s.a.w) say: Allah the Almighty said: O son of Adam, so long as you call upon Me and ask of Me, I shall forgive you for what you have done, and I shall not mind. O son of Adam were your sins to reach the clouds of the sky, and were you then to ask forgiveness of Me; I would forgive you. O son of Adam were you to come to Me with sins nearly as great as the earth and were you then to face Me, ascribing no partner to Me, I would bring you forgiveness nearly as great as it.”

Allah Almighty says: Whoever comes with a good deed will have the reward of ten like it and even more. Whoever comes with an evil deed will be recompensed for one evil deed like it or he will be forgiven. Whoever draws closer to Me by the length of a hand, I will draw closer to him by the length of an arm.

Whoever draws closer to Me the by length of an arm, I will draw closer to him by the length of a fathom. Whoever comes to Me walking, I will come to him running. Whoever meets Me with enough sins to fill the earth, not associating any partners with Me, I will meet him with as much forgiveness.”