Ramadan Talk Day 12: Anger, irritation in public places against a fasting Muslim

Naturally, fasting can change the mood especially when the pangs of hunger sets in. Some people can become easily irritated and irritable.

While many find it very convenient to control their hunger and appetite and become very stable in their behaviour, some others may not. On an empty stomach, they find it extremely difficult to control their attitude and what they say.

It is important to keep our moods good and maintain a stable and friendly attitude during the entire fasting period. Our fasting is for Allah and we hope for the full reward from Allah. Yes, the attitude of others especially those who are not Muslims may be somewhat irritating on the roads, at work places, at homes and other public places.

As a fasting Muslim you don’t have to be irritated, you have got to show infectious patience capable of putting out a burning fire.

A lot of motorists utter some dirty language to other road users at the slightest unruly behaviour. The fasting Muslims have been advised by the Prophet to reply whatever provocation in Ramadan as “I am fasting”.

This language beyond its literary connotation, proves that one in communication with Allah and no worldly distraction can break the communication.

Besides, the Prophet (s.a.w) in many of his hadiths, advised against bad language and gib talk. We should guide and hold our tongues against bad language in Ramadan. Anyone in regular communication with Allah must not be offensive. This is a period we draw closer to Allah.

Allah’s Messenger (s.a.w) said, “Whoever can guarantee (the chastity of) what is between his two jaw-bones and what is between his two legs (i.e. his tongue and his private parts), I guarantee Paradise for him.” (Bukhari 6474).

At the end of a long hadith recorded by Tirmidhi, the Prophet (s.a) concluded by taking hold of his tongue and saying: “Keep this in control.” The narrator asked: “O Messenger of Allah! Shall we really be accounted for what we talk about?” He replied, “May your mother lose you! People will be thrown on their faces into the Hell on account of their tongues.” (Riyad al-Salihin 1522).

Abdullah ibn Amr ibn al-‘As reported: “When we were around the Messenger of Allah (sa), he mentioned the period of commotion (fitnah) saying: When you see the people that their covenants have been impaired, (the fulfilling of) the guarantees becomes rare, and they become thus (interwining his fingers). I then got up and said: ‘What should I do at that time, may Allah make me ransom for you?’

He replied: ‘Keep to your house, control your tongue, accept what you approve, abandon what you disapprove, attend to your own affairs, and leave alone the affairs of the generality.’” (Abi Dawud 4343).

It is especially important to watch out for lying and backbiting whilst fasting. The Prophet said: “Whoever does not give up false statements (i.e. telling lies), and evil deeds, and speaking bad words to others, Allah is not in need of his (fasting) leaving his food and drink.” (Bukhari 6057)