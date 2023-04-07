Ramadan: Fruit, vegetable prices soar in Bauchi

Prices of fruit and perishable produce have skyrocketed in Bauchi due to increased patronage occasioned by the ongoing Ramadan fast.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Wunti and Muda Lawal markets in the metropolis showed that prices had shot up by about 25 per cent in the past two weeks.

A piece of apple was sold at N450 as against its old price of N300, and a ball of watermelon was sold for N1,200 as against N700.

A measure of oranges cost N400 as against N200, while a bunch of banana attracts as much as N1,000 as against N700 before the fasting period.

A medium size pineapple now costs N1,300 and pawpaw was sold at N700 as against its old prices of N700 and N400, respectively.

Similarly, tomato, pepper, onions and Irish potatoes indicated similar increase in prices as a measure sold for N2,000; N5,500; N1,200 and N2,500 as against its previous prices of N1,500; N4,000; N800 and N2,000, respectively.

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce.

A trader, Dayyibu Sarkin-Shanu said that fruit and vegetable are popular produce during Ramadan fast, adding that this explained sudden surge in prices.

He said that prices would further go up in view of the high cost of transportation and poor market condition.

A resident, Muhammad Saleh, decried the trend and blamed the traders for unilateral hike in prices.

He said that most families in the area had dropped fruit in their shopping menu as they could not afford exorbitant prices at the market.

He, therefore, urged the traders to reduce prices of the produce to enable more Muslim families break the fast in a happy mood.

Also commenting, an Islamic Cleric, Sanusi Tahir admonished traders against taking advantage of the Ramadan fast to exploit consumers.

“Some traders increase prices of produce during the Holy month of Ramadan.

“It is a sacred period to seek God’s face through fasting, hence he charged Muslims to take it seriously.

“Increase your benevolent acts, be generous with whatever you have, give out more and increase your charity,” he said. (NAN)