Ramadan Day 13: Using Ramadan to shift into higher gear

Many devout Muslims erroneously think of good deed in terms of humility and respect. The broader definition of good deeds is often lost. In Islam, the practice of good deeds extends beyond the realm of such practice; it includes the performance of Ibadah as prayer and fasting.

Yes! many Muslims are quite steadfast in their prayers, very diligent and painstaking in fasting, but they tend to disregard other moral etiquette as explained in both Quran and hadith of making people smile and laugh. We rarely put into practice what we learn from the Quran and Hadiths.

But this is of course offers another opportunity to remind us of our moral duties to others. So, we need to broaden our horizons on the issue of moral duty.

Re-asses yourself and see what habit you need to change. What you were not able to do in the last Ramadan and how you can achieve it now. Re-dedicate yourself to change and improve in all aspect of Ibadah and relationship to Allah and humanity.

Endeavour to break through old habits and mental barriers and with all its blessings and opportunities, Ramadan should be able to shift us into high gear for increasing our obedience to Allah and seeking His pleasure. We can do this by abstaining from what Allah dislikes and engaging ourselves more on what He likes.

The prophet says: “… if he comes one cubit nearer to Me, I go a distance of two outstretched arms nearer to him; and if he comes to Me walking, I go to him running.”

Let us use this golden opportunity to change from bad habit, shed away what is impure and strengthen the good and get transformed into a new being.

This way, we can be able to say as human beings that we have observed the month of Ramadan according to the rules. Abstinence from food and drink for one month alone may not guarantee us the whole blessings and reward except with total transformation of our whole self.

May Allah (swt) accept our ibadah.