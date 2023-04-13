Promote continuity in your writing

By Ruth Oji

EVEN though your paragraph may be well organized and fully developed, it can fail to communicate unless you lead your readers from one detail to the next with proper linking expressions or transitions – words that indicate how the ideas in one sentence are related to the ideas in the next. Linking words give your paragraph continuity. With them, your writing moves along smoothly from sentence to sentence.

There are no distracting gaps. Details are connected to one another in ways that clearly communicate their relationship. I have in an earlier article highlighted some linking words; however, I will share a lot more here in this article by reviewing direct and indirect links that may be useful to you when the time comes to check your paragraph for continuity.

Let’s begin with direct links. A direct link is a connecting word or phrase that shows exactly how the ideas in one sentence are related to the ideas in another. The connecting word you use in a particular situation will depend on the relationship you want to establish between the sentences you are connecting. Notice how the meaning changes when different direct links are used to relate the following sentences:

1. The powerful slugger was affected by the roar of the crowd. He struck out on three pitches.

2. The powerful slugger was affected by the roar of the crowd. Then he struck out on three pitches.

3. The powerful slugger was affected by the roar of the crowd. As a result, he struck out on three pitches.

4. The powerful slugger was affected by the roar of the crowd. Nevertheless, he struck out on three pitches.

Many inexperienced writers limit their use of direct links to a few overworked words like and,so, and but. There are other words, however, which, when properly used, show a much more precise relationship between ideas.

Some words and phrases connect sentences by adding another idea to ones already mentioned:

Added to, again, also, and, another, besides, equally true, further, furthermore, in addition to, in the same way, moreover, nor, or, then, then too, this too, too.

Some words and phrases connect sentences by using an idea to restrict or reverse one that precedes it:

Although, at the same time, but, conversely, however, inasmuch as, needless to say, not, but, on the contrary, on the other hand, otherwise, still, though, yet.

Some words and phrases connect sentences by establishing a cause-effect relationship between ideas:

As a result, because, clearly, consequently, resulting in, since, so, so that, somehow, the reason that, therefore, thus.

Some words and phrases connect sentences by establish a time or space relationship between ideas:

After, afterward, at length, at this point, before, eventually, finally, first, second, third, etc., here, later, meanwhile, near, nearby, next, opposite to, periodically, presently, thereafter, so far, sometimes, subsequently, the next step, when, while.

Finally, some words and phrases connect sentences by using an idea to summarize or serve as an example of ideas that preceded it:

Briefly, consider, for example, for instance, in any event, in brief, in conclusion, in each case, in fact, in short, in summary, on the whole, particularly, to sum up.

Used precisely and sparingly, direct links like these provide one way of giving your paragraph continuity. Notice, for example, how the direct links are used in the following paragraph to connect one detail to the next, and all of them to the main point:

“Our treatment of dolphins seems especially cruel when one considers that they are among the gentlest creatures on earth and probably are among the most intelligent. Not one report has ever been received of a dolphin intentionally harming a person. On the contrary, dolphins are curious, playful, and often friendly. They seem to take special pleasure in leaping and frolicking around ships at sea. Sailors’ stories abound that tell of drowning men saved by dolphins.

Yet, when dolphins draw near a ship, they run the risk of being maimed, taken captive, or killed. They are captured and kept in tanks for scientific experiments or trained to entertain people at zoos and aquariums. They are caught and drowned in the huge nets of tuna boats. Moreover, they are hunted and killed for food in some areas of the world. Eventually, if our treatment of dolphins is allowed to continue unchecked, they will become extinct.”

Let’s now talk about indirect links. You probably noticed that some sentences in the preceding example do not have direct links in them. Direct links are not needed in every sentence. Too many of them, in fact, would make your writing style cumbersome.

One way to avoid overusing direct links is to use more subtle transitional devices. You can help maintain a smooth flow of thought in your paragraph by using indirect links. There are three common types of indirect links:

Pronouns referring to nouns in previous sentences: Richard Benson, the opera composer, had a monstrous ego. He thought himself to be the most important person in the world. Only one subject interested him: himself.

Repeated key phrases, sometimes called “echo” words: Working together, we can rid our streets of crime and corruption. Working together, we can restore and revitalise the SME businesses. Working together, we can make this the greatest city in the country.

Synonyms for key words or phrases: Detectives assigned to the Special Investigating Unit of the Police Department were a breed apart. These princes of the city, as they liked to call themselves, were not ordinary detectives.

Now an exercise for you!

Direct links have been left out of the following sentences. Decide which of the links listed below each sentence best fits in the blank.

1. I was late to classes this morning. – I got up early, I was delayed in leaving the house by a series of minor mishaps. (a) Since; (b) Because; (c) Although; (d) When.

2. First, I discovered that the right rear tyre on my car was flat. – I noticed that the cap was missing from my fuel tank. (a) Nevertheless; (b) For instance; (c) Therefore; (d) Then.

3. In the heat of the argument, Uncle Fred said some things he shouldn’t have said. ……, he apologized to the whole family.

4. This morning I left water running in the bathroom, and it overflowed; this afternoon I unknowingly took a one-way lane and got ticketed; tonight I dropped three eggs while trying to make myself an omelet. ….., today was not my day. Send your answers to [email protected]

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos