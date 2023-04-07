Prime Video releases its first African Original movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Amazon Prime Video has released its much-awaited first African Original, “Gangs of Lagos,” a feisty crime thriller from celebrated multi-talented Jade Osiberu.

At a full house on Victoria Island on Thursday, icons from the Nigerian film and fashion industries gathered for the premiere of the movie that has courted the interests of many Nigerians who had spiritedly been counting down to the D-day of its release. t

The film which drops globally on Prime Video on Friday, is the maiden to come out of the streamer’s three-year deal with Osiberu, the producer of “Sugar Rush” and “Isoken”, — two movie sensations that shook the movie space in the country.

The movie stars Tobi Bakare (“Sugar Rush”), Adesua Etomi-Wellington (“The Wedding Party”) and musician-turned-actor Chike as three childhood friends struggling to escape Isale Eko, only to find the pull of the criminal underworld drawing them back in.

The film is co-produced by Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju

Speaking to Variety ahead of the premiere, Osiberu was giddy about the global launch of a film 10 years in the making and described the collaboration with Prime Video as “a dream come true.”

“We’ve interacted with other global companies that have come to Nigeria. But what I like about the Amazon team is that from the get-go, from the first meeting, it was obvious that they were respectful of the filmmakers and the creators,” she said. “The integrity of your work mattered to the Amazon team, and that for me was important. I was passionate about ensuring that the home for this film is on Amazon.”