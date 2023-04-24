President-elect, Tinubu returns to Nigeria today

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria today.

Tinubu’s return to Nigeria was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Monday.

Onanuga disclosed via Twitter that the President-elect has been on vacation in France.

According to reports, Tinubu whose plane is billed to land at the presidential wing of the Abuja Airport will be escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House.

The president-elect had jetted out of Nigeria to France on March 21, a trip his campaign council said was meant for him to take a rest and plan ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

A statement by the APC presidential campaign council had in March noted that Tinubu travelled to France to rest and plan his transition programme after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.

“The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.According to the statement, the president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had dissolved it presidential campaign council.