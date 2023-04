President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has gotten Lt. Col Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf as his Aide De Camp (ADC).

Lt. Col. Yusuf hails from Kwara state.

Tinubu is expected to be inaugurated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

He was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).