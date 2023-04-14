Pregnant popular blogger, Adenike Adewunmi Adebisi, dies days to 50th birthday

A popular Nigerian businesswoman and blogger, Adenike Adewunmi Adebisi died after complaining of difficulty breathing on Thursday.

Adebisi, the founder of Nikkisworldblog, who had waited for 20 years, before getting pregnant died on the way to the hospital.

Her sister Joke Adewunmi-Toba announced her death on Facebook and her more than 23,000 followers have started to mourn her.

Aewunmi-Toba wrote, “Romans 14:8 – For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s. For More than 20 years, my sister Adenike Adewunmi Adebisi waited on the Lord for a baby. The Lord did it but unfortunately took them both this morning (13/04/2023).

“She complained of shortness of breath, and she died before she was rushed to the hospital. She was planning of having her 50th Birthday with the naming later this year. Please pray for us because this pain is unbearable. Good night to my wonderful and amazing sister.”

Adewunmi-Toba’s husband known as Dre Toba on Facebook, who shared his wife’s announcement, said he was “heartbroken at the passing of my sister-in-law.”

He added, “RIP Adenike Adebisi-Adewunmi #Nikkysworld01.. still in shock.”