PPC advocates energy efficiency in building projects 

AN engineering and infrastructure development company, PPC Limited, said it is committed to reducing carbon emission in Nigeria’s construction industry through the implementation of energy efficient initiatives in its building projects.

PPC’s Head of Building Services Engineering, BSE, Mr. Anand Kumar, made this known while speaking on how the construction industry can contribute to the attainment of net-zero carbon emission goals.

He stated that stakeholders executing various projects can play their part in the reduction of carbon footprint in the country through the adoption of energy efficient construction practices that have proven to reduce electricity usage and carbon emissions.

He said: “We are committed to finding innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions in our construction projects and are actively pursuing energy efficiency initiatives to achieve this goal.