Power tussle between PG, Regent splits Anambra community

By Vincent Ujumadu

A power tussle between the President General, PG, of the Amawbia community in Awka South local government area, Mr Godwin Aronu and the Regent to the Royal Crown, Chief Emeka Maduka has heightened tension in the area, leading to the cancellation of the town’s scheduled general meeting.

The PG claimed during a press briefing at Amawbia that the Regent has been unduly interfering in the running of the town union, thereby causing animosity in the town.

According to Aronu, in the constitution of the town, the traditional institution has no role to play in the day -to- day running of the town union.

He said: “Contrary to the provisions of the constitution, the Regent, without the authority summoned the community and levelled frivolous allegations on the PG. He did not even give me the opportunity to speak when I wanted to.

“Based on their earlier plan, his minions moved a motion of impeachment against me and in an undemocratic manner, the Regent declared that I am no longer the PG”.

“He also wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police against me and I had to go there to clear myself of the unsubstantiated allegations.

“The tension created in the community as a result of the Regent’s action made me to postpone the central council meeting. Surprisingly, he instructed some youths to block my office.

“According to Amawbia constitution, traditional institution has no power over the running of the town union, not to talk of sacking the president general.

“The PG is not subordinate to the traditional institution as they only have symbiotic relationship.

“The central council called “Izu Amawbia” which I superintendent, is subordinate to the PG and submits report on the delegated powers to the PG”.

He, however, said that efforts were being made to return normalcy to the community.

The head of titled men in the community, Chief Dan Maduka, condemned the action of the Regent, adding that as a father and the chief custodian of culture and tradition in the community, Emeka Maduka has no authority or mandate to do what he did.

“He ignited the fire of destabilization in Amawbia, knowing fully well that his tenure as Osojeze expired on the 28th of February, 2023”, Maduka said.

The regent could not be reached as he did not respond to telephone calls to him.