Portable meets bail conditions, regains freedom

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—controversial singer and ‘Zazuu’ crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’, has been released from Ilaro prison, Ogun State, following the perfection of his bail conditions.

A source at the prison told Vanguard that Portable, who was brought into the facility at 3 pm, was released at about 6pm, after his bail bond was presented at the prison.

Portable was remanded in the early hours of yesterday, in the prison, following his failure to meet bail conditions an Ifo Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo LGA of Ogun State, imposed on him.

The singer was arraigned before the court in two different cases, which bothered stealing and assault, with charge numbers 192c/ 2023 and 191c/2023.

While he was arraigned on a two-count charge on case 191c/2023, Portable was arraigned on a three court charge on 192c/ 2023.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate A. Shoneye.

In his ruling on the bail application by his counsel, the magistrate admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in the like sum in the first charge, which bothered on stealing and in the other case, which bothered assault, N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

One of the sureties in the two cases, according to the Magistrate, must be a civil servant and the other, a family member, all of whom must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The cases were adjourned till April 26, for the commencement of trial.