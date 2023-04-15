Doguwa wins as NNPP candidate unseats incumbent APC Rep in Kano

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Majority Leader, House of Representatives and member representing Doguwa / Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been declared winner of Saturday’s supplementary election held in the area.

The Returning Officer of the election, Professor Sani Ibrahim declared Doguwa winner after polling 41,573 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Yushau Salihu Abdullahi who scored 34,831 votes in the election.

Recall that Doguwa’s election was declared inconclusive due to violence recorded during the February 25th presidential/National assembly election in Tudun-Wada area of the Constituency.

On the other hand, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Barrister Muhammad Bello Shehu, has unseated the incumbent House of Rep member of the Fagge Federal constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is serving his 3rd term in the Green Chamber.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Suraj, declared Shehu winner after polling 19, 024 votes while Goro of the APC scored 8, 669 votes.

“That Barrister MB. Shehu of the NNPP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer, Prof. Suraj however stated.