Police parade 24 suspects for cultism, armed robbery in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 24 suspected cultists, who were allegedly responsible for various cult clashes and armed robberies, in different parts of the state, in recent times.

The suspected criminals, who have allegedly confessed their memberships of both the dreaded Supreme “Eiye” Confraternity, Vikings Confraternity and Black Axe, also known as “Aye” Confraternity, were arrested from major towns across the state, including Abeokuta, Ijebu – Ode, Igbesa, as well as Agosasa in Ipokia local government area of the state.

Parading the suspects, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the suspects became exigent in view of the sudden upsurge in activities of cult related killings witnessed in the State in recent times.

Oyeyemi stated that the incident, which had portrayed the state as “haven” for criminals, compelled the police in the state to launch a “serious clampdown on those suspected to be behind the violent cult clashes which have left no fewer than five persons dead” across the state.

Oyeyemi disclosed that raids on the hideouts of the suspected cultists was targeted at suppressing the rivalries and supremacy battle between the various cult groups in the state.

Disclosing that various weapons, including; locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun; live cartridges, as well as assorted charms and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects, the Ogun PPRO further stated that the arrest was made possible through the combined efforts of members of the public and the collaboration of the state owned community security operatives called the So-Safe Corps.

Oyeyemi advised parents and guardians in the state to prevail on their children to desist from engaging in criminal activities, stressing that the command will make life difficult for anyone who tries to distrupt the peace enjoyed in the state, as the law enforcement agencies would be waiting for them.