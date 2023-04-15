Home » News » Police in Lagos recover firearms from fleeing suspects
April 15, 2023

Police in Lagos recover firearms from fleeing suspects

Police in Lagos State have recovered a gun and six cartridges from fleeing suspects in the Egbe area of the state.

Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in Lagos on Saturday that the firearms were recovered by police operatives on patrol duty in the area.

He stated that on sighting the police patrol team, the suspects dropped an object and fled.

“On sighting a police patrol vehicle on the ever-busy Liasu Road in Egbe, the hoodlums dropped a polyethene bag and took to their heels.

“On checking the bag, a locally-made firearm and six live cartridges were recovered,’’ he explained.

