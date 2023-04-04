Police confirm cult killing of UNIBEN student

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police command yesterday confirmed that the killing of a final year student of the University of Benin identified as Obukobo Desmond Oghenerukhewe, popularly called Mayor by unknown gunmen was cult related.





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said the late Mayor who was also the Chief of Kegites Club in the university was a member of Maphites secret cult group and he was killed by members of the Black Axe popularly called Aye.





He said “The DPO Ugbowo reported that he got a phone call from CSO of the university about the incident and when he they got there, a room in Hall 3, the saw the lifeless body and some items like voter’s card, school ID card and other items were found with him. Preliminary investigation showed that the victim was a member of mahpites while the killers are members of black axe Aye. The DPO will transfer the case to the SCID to continue investigation.”





Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the killing.





A statement by the State Chairman and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Sarah Igunbor and Comr. Aigbovbiosa Osadebamwen said the incident was “a dent in the fine reputation of the citadel of learning and it comes off as barbaric and inhuman.





“We urge the security agencies to do all within their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of this senseless act are brought to justice.”





On its part, the management of the university condemned the killing.





A statement by the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benedicta Ehnaire, Ph.D. said the “gruesome shooting occurred in one of the Halls of Residence and was carried out by a yet to be identified gunman.





“While commiserating with the family and colleagues of the late student, management enjoins other students to be calm as the Police as well as other Security Agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit.



“Management is also working closely with the internal security units in ensuring that such a dastardly incident does not occur again within the University’s premises.”