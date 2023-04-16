Police arrest two over death of teenager in UK shooting 

By Biodun Busari

Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a shooting in north London, Tottenham.

BBC reported that a 17-year-old Tyler McDermott, was discovered by the emergency services on Norman Road in Tottenham at about 04:20 BST on Thursday and died on Friday .

The Met said two 19-year-olds have been arrested and detained on suspicion of murder, as the detective leading the investigation urged a group of people at the scene at the time to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said, “There is still significant work to do to identify those involved in Tyler’s murder.

“There were a large number of people in the area at the time of Tyler’s murder and I am reiterating my appeal to anyone who was there, or who has information about this incident, to contact police immediately.”

The Met added Tyler’s family were being supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on today (Sunday).