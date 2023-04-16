Police arrest four over disappearance of corpse in Ogun mortuary

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrested four persons in connection with the sudden disappearance of a corpse from a mortuary in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, said the four persons were arrested in connection with the disappearance of a corpse from the mortuary of Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the four persons, who were arrested on Thursday, included two mortuary attendants, one auditor and a plumber.

It was gathered that the corpse of the 86-year-old of late Pa Joel Omiran, who died a month ago, was deposited at the mortuary of Sacred Heart Hospital in Lantoro, Abeokuta.

The old man had died at the hospital, where he was rushed to for treatment.

His children were said to have kept remains in the mortuary till burial arrangements were concluded.

It was further gathered that the family checked back three weeks ago and confirmed that the body was still well-preserved in the morgue.

However, trouble started when the children visited the mortuary during the week to take delivery of the body of their late father, but the corpse was nowhere to be found.

A reliable source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “the children of Pa Omiran kept the body of their father in the mortuary a month ago.

“But, they were shocked when they visited the hospital this week after they called to inform them that they will be taking away the body for burial, after all necessary bills had been cleared

“On getting to the hospital, they could not find the body. Every effort to get the body proved abortive.

“Two mortuary attendants, an auditor and a plumber have been arrested”, the source said.

The Police spokesman said, “We are aware that the corpse of one 86-year-old man, Joel Omiran’s body was missing at the Sacred Heart Hospital mortuary.

“We have commenced an investigation. The State CID, Eleweran, has taken over the case.

“Four suspects have been held. Two mortuary attendants, one auditor and a plumber,” Oyeyemi stated.

Oyeyemi said the plumber was arrested because “we heard that a few days to the incident, he had helped the attendants to break the door to the mortuary when the keys to the doors were misplaced.”