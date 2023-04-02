Plateau group hails Mutfwang, others

Mutfwang

…Tasks them on good governance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A group, Plateau Our Heritage revival initiative, POHri has urged all those who emerged victorious in the recent gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in the State to be magnanimous in victory and prioritize the collective needs of the people above any parochial considerations.

The group also congratulated the Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Mr. Isaac Kwalu, Member-elect for the Mikang/Shendam/Qua’an Pan federal constituency, and Mr. Fom Gwottson; Member-elect for Jos South State constituency who are all members of the POHri for emerging victorious during the elections.

Chairman of POHri, Mr. Alex Kwapnoe, and Secretary, Mr. Friday Bako in a statement jointly signed by the duo noted that fostering unity would ensure a better, greater, and more prosperous Plateau State will be achievable.

They urged Mutfwang to “embrace those who contested with you and work with the ideas contained in their blueprints, prioritize the collective needs of the people above any parochial consideration,” and called on those who contested with him to “join hands to build the Plateau of our dream.”

The duo added, “We are optimistic that you will not disappoint the trust and confidence reposed in you by the citizens of the State but justify the mandate bestowed on you with optimal performance.”

To the National and State Assembly Members-elect, they called on them to “enact laws that will have a direct impact on the unity and growth of the nation and State, carry out oversight functions and provide effective representation to the people.

“Our hopes are high and a lot is expected from you in terms of representation, policy formulation, and implementation. Nigeria and Plateau State in particular are blessed with immense potential (human and natural) that need to be tapped for the prosperity of the State and country. You must remain focused to deliver dividends of democracy to the people in line with your campaign promises.”

The group reiterated continued support at all times for politicians to succeed in their various offices because the “POHri is working towards achieving a united, peaceful and prosperous Plateau State,” and called on those who are not satisfied with the outcome of the elections to seek redress through the appropriate channels, to avoid acts that are capable of pitching the peaceful people against each other.