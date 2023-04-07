Plateau earmarks 4.26% of 2023 budget to agric subsector

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State government has earmarked over N2bn representing 4.26% of the 2023 budget to the Agriculture and Rural Development sub-sector to ensure the Ministry carries out its programmes in the year.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dan-Philip Hirkop disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during the 2023 budget breakdown.

He also mentioned the allocations of other sub-sectors and called on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to implement the budget according to the principle of budgeting implementation.

According to him, “… The budget has a size of N149,951,334,591.00 only. This amount consists of a recurrent estimate of N84,152,360,704.00 only representing 56.11% of the total budget and N65,798,973,887.00 only as capital estimate which represents 43.88% of the total approved budget…

“The rescue administration in its quest to transform the education sub-sector has allocated the sum of N13,266,469,424.00 only representing 20.16% of the total capital estimate…”

The Health sub-sector has N3,728,901,125.00 representing 5.66%, the Water Resources, Energy and Sanitation has N14,977,431,062.00 only representing 22.76%, Works and Transport has N5,967,030,000.00 only representing 9.06%; Lands, Housing and Urban Development has N1,173,288,000.00 only representing 1.78%, Information and Communication has 661,330,400.00 only representing 1.05% of the capital estimate.

The Tourism, Culture and Hospitality sub-sector has N100,000,000.00 only representing 0.15%; Women, Youth and Sport Development has N233,290,000.00 only representing 0.35%; Commerce and Industries has N114,660,00.00 only representing 0.17%, Law and Justice has N2,124,870,000.00 only representing 3.22% of the total capital budget of the State.

Environment and Mineral has N2,175,377,317.00 representing 3.30%, Administrative sub-sector has N13,266,469,424,00 only representing 20.16% and the Finance and Economic sub-sector has N7,850,947,849.00 only representing 11.93% of the total capital estimate to fund their critical projects and programmes.