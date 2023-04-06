PIA: Iwevbo host community in synergy with Newcross petroleum on peace, devt

L – R Barr. Anthony Ukueku, Mr. Emmanuel Edevbie, Pastor Robinson Ohwojeheri, Mr. Henry Onotasamiderhi, Mr. Felix Okotie and Barr. Wellington Onoghwegbe, representative of Iwevbo host community during a meeting with representative of the Newcross Petroleum

By Etop Ekanem

The Iwevbo host community, also known as Ovre-Eku in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo state is now in synegy with the Newcross Petroleum Limited for peace, progress and development of the area.

The synergy between Newcross Petroleum Limited and Iwevbo host community came up following the recent violence free protest held on 15th Feb, 2023, by the indigenes of Iwevbo Host community in Orhionwon local government area of Edo state.

The peaceful protest was against Newcross Petroleum Limited, Operators of OML 152 over marginalization, connivance and flagrant violation of the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 as it relates to composition of Host Community Development Trust which protest was captured by NTA, ITV Benin and same also published in Vanguard of 17th Feb, 2023, page 27, and other dailies and Online newspapers.

The regulatory body of Newcross, NUPRC had called for a tripartite meeting following a petition from the community which meeting was held at their Abuja office on 14th March, 2023 with Newcross represented by the Community Affairs Officer, Legal Officer while Iwevbo community represented by Barr. Anthony Ukueku, Barr. Wellington Onoghwegbe, Mr. Henry Onotasamiderhi, Mr. Felix Okotie, Pastor Robinson Ohwojeheri, Mr. Emmanuel Edevbie and all the department of the commission represented.

At the said meeting the leader of the group, Barr. Anthony Ukueku presented to the commission a notorized 3 points demands and prayers for and on behalf of the community, to wit: that Newcross should comply with relevant provisions of the PIA 2021; that a standalone HCDT in the name of the community be establish and that Newcross should deal directly with the host community in line with the provisions of the PIA.

Barr. Anthony Ukueku said all the prayers of the community in the said document presented were granted by the Commission in a letter addressed to the community and dated 5th April, 2023 directing Newcross Petroleum Limited to comply with the relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The Head of the Iwevbo Elders Council, Chief Joseph Ukueku (JP) said the resolve between Newcross Petroleum Limited and Iwevbo community is a victory for all sons and daughters of IWEVBO community and Eku at large as issue of marginalization, ruling by proxy as regards operations of OML 152 that has lingered on for several years has been finally put to rest by the PIA.

Chief Joseph Ukueku (JP) commended President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government Administration for the emergence of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 domesticating Host communities and the Commission (NUPRC) for its unwavering supports for the total implementation of the Act to its latter.

The eldest man also use this medium to call for peace in the community that it is now that the community will benefit from Newcross Petroleum Limited in full and that peace leads to development, development leads to progress and progress leads to prosperity for all, that nobody will be left out in the scheme of things.