[Photo] ‘Show me a bigger force,’ Davido flaunts fleet of cars

By Efosa Taiwo
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has showed off his fleet of cars at his garage, daring critics to show him a bigger force.
The afrobeat star, who recently revealed that he spent one million dollars in a day, had earlier shown off the luxury 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh he had recently added to his garage.
The singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his cars along with his DMW crew.
“Show me a bigger force! Team Timeless,” Davido wrote.
Recall the 30BG boss recently held his ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos that attracted a crowd of fans and the biggest stars in the Nigerian music industry.
Davido also announced he will be taking the concert to North America.
