PGee steps out with ‘Go There’

Afro-pop artiste, PGee, has stepped back into the music scene with a new song dubbed, ‘Go There’. After scoring hit songs like ‘Mtn Rice,’ among others, with his former moniker ‘2TINS’, PGee is making a new break into the music scene with renewed energy and creative direction.



Born Peter George, PGee is a performing artist, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur and international relations expert. He discovered his singing talent at a tender age and got his first release in 2018 with hit song ‘Mtn Rice’.

Known for his creativity and versatility, his new single ‘Go There’ touches on having fun, living life and having a great time.