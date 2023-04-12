Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu incompetent — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss a petition filed by the Labour Party, LP, and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi and the LP filed a petition challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the president-elect.

In the petition, marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 Livy Ozoukwu, lead counsel to LP and its presidential candidate, contended that Tinubu “was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

They also claimed that Shettima had a double nomination in contravention of the electoral act.

The petitioners asserted that the election was marred by rigging and manipulations adding that the INEC violated its own regulations when it announced the results when at the time of the announcement, the total polling unit results had yet to be fully scanned, uploaded, and transmitted electronically as required by the electoral act.