Peter Obi’s London detention handiwork of political opponents, says S/East group

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group has fingered political opponents of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi of being behind his detention for hours at Heathrow Airport, London last week.

President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem said in a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard that the intention of those behind the plot was to have Peter Obi in handcuff pictures on the front pages of foreign and local newspapers, adding that they had failed woefully.

According to him, findings by his group confirmed that somebody who is presently at large is impersonating Mr Peter Obi in other to portray “a man of integrity as a man of questionable character.”

The statement said: “Since the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his party submitted their petition against the conduct and announcement of the winner of the 2023 general election by INEC, we’ve watched carefully the conspiracy against him by people of questionable character.

“Initially, we thought it was just a mere political gimmick noticeable in Nigerian politics, but the revelation by renowned Professor Stella Okunna of the recent impersonation of Obi at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom has revealed to us that some desperate politicians do not wish Nigeria well and want to set this country on fire.

“COSEYL is using this medium to warn all those who are not willing to allow the judiciary or the Presidential Election Tribunal to do their job, but chose to use all manner of antics, including frame-up and impersonation as alternatives, to be very careful because the tree they think they can cut easily is owned by a people and we are not ready to let go.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf in Nigeria that if Mr Peter Obi had any criminal record in Nigeria or outside Nigeria, he would have been in a big mess because he has been the only name in the mouths of those who have been holding Nigeria down since last year when he picked up a presidential nomination form.

“We all watched the campaigns. The only negative statement against him was that he had no structure and that he goes to the church to campaign which were all wrong anyway. Nobody said anything criminal against him because such doesn’t exist and he has never been convicted, or linked to anything narcotic or fraud -related issues.

“After the election, the people who felt they won were the first to ask any angry person to go to court and avoid violence. As usual, Peter Obi not being as ordinary as any other person they expected, went to court with angles they never expected and since then, it has been media persecution and all manner of evil responses against him aimed at demonizing him for choosing the right way of settling dispute.

“COSEYL is using this medium to make it clear to those who are heating up Nigeria and have now extended their actions to the diaspora that they have started what they cannot finish because their actions in the UK will continue to hunt them.

“If they love this country, they should be thinking of how to allow the judiciary to either authenticate their mandate which Obi argues wasn’t deserved, or throw it away. However, if they think they can go dirty, we all will roll in the mud and get dirty because enough is enough.

“They’ve done their worse by duplicating Obi’s identity, a move that placed his life in danger because it is obvious someone is impersonating him.

” The evildoers want to implicate Obi in all manner of dubious and criminal activities, and rope him into offences he knew nothing about. They just wanted to frame him up for any criminal act the impersonator does.

“People whose criminal records are all over the internet are desperately looking for a channel to create some criminal records for Obi so that when their numerous criminal records are opened, they will equally point at those ones they created and hang on him, but they’ve failed.

“It is really funny that some people can go this far just to prove that someone else can be as corrupt and unclean as they are. Well, they must realize that every Nigerian is not a criminal and Obi is one of such who is not a criminal because if he is, we all know he will never be allowed to even contest in the first place.

“Since the UK impersonation has failed, they can as well try another thing in the USA, Canada and other Western countries, but our message to them is that they have started what they cannot finish”.