Peter Obi: I’m still acting Labour Party National Chairman – Lamidi Apapa 

Lamidi Apapa

Lamidi Apapa, has insisted that he still remains as the acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP.

The controversial national leader of the party said his suspension as a member of the party is invalid.

Apapa stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

Recall that the national working committee (NEC) of the Labour Party, on Tuesday, suspended Apapa for “anti-party activities, contravening the constitution of the party and running of parallel leadership and putting the party in total disrepute.”

The NEC also suspended five members of the party’s executive council.

This comes after a federal capital territory (FCT) high court issued an order restraining Julius Abure from parading himself as the LP’s national chairman.

Following the order, Apapa, who was the deputy national of the LP (south), declared himself as the party’s national chairman.

But, speaking on his suspension, Apapa said his suspension was invalid, noting that Abure did not have the legal backing to convey the NEC meeting of the party.

Apapa said his rejection by officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was due to the lack of knowledge of the party’s history and the roles he played.

He said, “I was not suspended. I was not invited to the NEC meeting. They think that I was not supposed to be there. As of today, I’m the only legitimate acting national chairman of the party.

“I’m not struggling with Abure. I’m there in an acting capacity. The constitution of the party is so clear on this, that for whatever reason if the national chairman is unable to perform his role, the deputy takes over. That is exactly what has happened.

“Nobody is sponsoring me. Nobody has suspended me. I remain the acting national chairman of the party. I maintain that.”