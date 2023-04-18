Pension harmonisation to be actualised soon – PTAD

The Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it is working with the National Salary and Wages Commission to actualise pension harmonisation soon.

Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the PTAD’s Executive Secretary, said this during an interview with newsmen at the two-day North-East stakeholders’ engagement forum in Yola on Tuesday.



“We are working on pension harmonisation, we have actually gone far in terms of that with the National Salary and Wages Commission.



“So I enjoin our pensioners to be patient with us because it is already on the table and being considered, is not like we are dreaming on it.



“Pensioners should just be patient with us, it is something that is going to happen very soon by the special grace of God,’’ she assured.

According to her, pensioners in these days are no longer suffering like in the past going by a lot of transformation in the system and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari.



She also expressed confidence in the incoming administration to continue in the right direction for improved pensioners’ welfare.