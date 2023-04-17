PDP wins Edo supplementary assembly poll as APC clinches Rep seat

BENIN CITY –—Peoples Democratic Party, P DP, has won the supplementary elections into three state assembly constituencies in Edo State.

This is even as Labour Party, LP, called for the cancellation of the exercise, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, won the election for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency.

The Returning Officer for Oredo East state constituency, Professor Augustine Dokpesi, while announcing the total results after the supplementary election, said Edooghogo Raphael of the APC scored a total of 3073 votes; Idahosa Peter of the LP, 9608 votes while the winner, Omosigho Uyi Frank of the PDP scored 10956 votes to be declared the winner of the election.

In Ovia South West, Destiny Enabulele was declared the winner after scoring a total vote of 8,061, while Sunday Aghedo of the APC got 7,946 votes. Omoregbe Peter of the LP scored 1,649.

A congratulatory message by Governor Godwin Obaseki read: “I congratulate candidates of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on their victory in the supplementary elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on April 15, 2023.

“I commend all Edo people, who participated in the elections for comporting themselves responsibly during the exercise and ensuring the conclusion of the elections peacefully.” “I applaud the tenacity of our candidates, Destiny Oghayerio Enabulele, member-elect of Ovia South West Constituency; Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, member-elect of Egor Constituency and Uyi Frank Omosigho, member-elect of Oredo East Constituency, for gaining the trust of the people to serve them in the Assembly.

‘’We are sure that these members-elect will uphold the best interest of their constituents as they carry out their assignment as legislators.

“I commend the umpire, INEC, for conducting a peaceful exercise and upholding the wishes of the people.

“This very diverse Assembly that has emerged has representatives that are youths and women, who will make critical contributions to lawmaking and advancement of the interests of all segments of our society.”