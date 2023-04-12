PDP to sanction ex-ministers, two others for supporting APC

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, through the Dangaladima ward, on Wednesday, issued a query to the former minister, Buhari Bala, on allegations of anti-party activities.

The Dangaladima ward Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Dattiya, said the decision to issue the query to him was after a through investigations on his activities, which the party found unhealthy.

According to him, Bala was alleged to have indirectly supported the APC governorship candidate during the March 18 election in Kebbi state, instead of the party’s candidate.

He added that the former minister also stopped payment of subscription and revenue to the party.

The party also accused him of holding series of clandestine meetings with some PDP supporters against the interest of the party.

He was also reported to have organised and demonstrated strategic plans and as well gave funds to ensure the victory of the APC candidate during the polls.

The query, signed by 17 Dangaladima ward excos including the ward Chairman, Umaru Dattiya and his secretary, Sirajo Ibrahim, gave Bala 48 hours to respond to the query.

In a similar development, 12 excos of Nassarawa 1 ward in Birnin Kebbi have unanimously sent a query to the former Minister for Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, to within 48 hours respond to allegations of anti-party activities during the governorship polls.

Tanimu was also accused of holding meetings with some supporters of PDP against the interest of the party and also financing the APC guber candidate during the governorship polls.

Tanimu, General Sarkin Yaki Bello and Haruna Dan Dio are among those affected by the query.

The query was signed by the ward Chairman, Ibrahim Abdullahi Namazaba, and co-signed by 12 ward excos of Nassarawa 1.