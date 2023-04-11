PDP stakeholders want gov ticket zoned to Kogi West

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Ahead of April 16, 2023 governorship primaries in Kogi State, a cross section of women and youths has called on the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to zone the party ticket to the Western Senatorial district.

The group specifically pleaded that the ticket of the party be given to Senator Dino Melaye whom they believed has the power to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from government House.

The women and youths group stated yesterday during a solidarity rally at the PDP state Secretariat, Lokoja where they declared their support for Senator Dino Melaye who is among the governorship aspirants from Kogi estern senatorial district.

Spokesman of the group and legal adviser of PDP, Lokoja Local Government, Mahmoud Aliyu, said the group gathered in Lokoja to declare its support and endorse Senator Dino Melaye as the sole governorship candidate on the platform of PDP.

“Dino is the only capable and fearless among the PDP aspirants that can wrestle power from the hands of the APC led administration that has plunged the state into a precarious situation.”