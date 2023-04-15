Home » News » PDP Ag. National Chairman to chair 28-member guber appeal panel
News

April 15, 2023

PDP Ag. National Chairman to chair 28-member guber appeal panel

By John Alechenu, Abuja
The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb. Umar Illiya Damagun, has been named as chairman of a 28 member Gubernatorial Election Appeal Panel for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

His appointment was sequel to an approval given by the party’s National Working Committee for the nomination of some of the party’s stakeholders into the panel charged with the responsibility of handling appeals that may arise from the governorship primaries in the three states.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature in Abuja, late on Saturday.

He said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following stakeholders to serve on the Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Governorship Primary Elections for the upcoming 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Related News

“The Appeal is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, 2023, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023, at the National Executive Committee NEC Hall, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Secretariat, Abuja, FCT at 10:00am.

COMPOSITION:

  1. AMB. UMAR ILIYA DAMAGUM – CHAIRMAN
  2. H.E. AMB. TAOFEEK ARAPAJA – MEMBER
  3. HON. UMAR M. BATURE – MEMBER
  4. HON. DANIEL WOYENGIKURO – MEMBER
  5. HON. AHMED YAYARI MOHAMMED – MEMBER
  6. KAMALDEEN ADEYEMI AJIBADE, SAN – MEMBER
  7. HON. DEBO OLOGUNAGBA – MEMBER
  8. HON. SIR DANIEL OBI OKECHUKWU, FCA – MEMBER
  9. PROF. STELLA EFFAH-ATTOE – MEMBER
  10. PRINCE MUHAMMED KADADE SULEIMAN – MEMBER
  11. HON. OLASOJI ADAGUNODO (NVC/SW) – MEMBER
  12. CHIEF DR. ALI ODEFA (NVC/SE) – MEMBER
  13. CHIEF DAN ORBIH (NVC/SS) – MEMBER
  14. DR. EMMANUEL BOVOA (NVC/NE) – MEMBER
  15. HON. THEOPHILUS DAKA SHAN (NVC/NC) – MEMBER
  16. SEN. BELLO HAYATU GWARZO (NVC/NW) – MEMBER
  17. CHIEF ONYEMA UGOCHUKWU (BOT-SE) – MEMBER
  18. PROF. ADEWALE OLADIPO (BOT-SW) – MEMBER
  19. HON. MUSTAPHA MUSA YAR’ADUA (BOT-NW) – MEMBER
  20. CHIEF MIKE OGHIADOHME (BOT-SS) – MEMBER
  21. RT. HON. MARGARET ICHEEN (BOT-NC) – MEMBER
  22. HAJIA INNA CIROMA (BOT-NE) – MEMBER
  23. HON. ARCH. SETONJI KOSHOEDO -SECRETARY

“In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary and 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Party.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.

Comments are closed.