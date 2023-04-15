PDP Ag. National Chairman to chair 28-member guber appeal panel

By John Alechenu, Abuja
The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb. Umar Illiya Damagun, has been named as chairman of a 28 member Gubernatorial Election Appeal Panel for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.
His appointment was sequel to an approval given by the party’s National Working Committee for the nomination of some of the party’s stakeholders into the panel charged with the responsibility of handling appeals that may arise from the governorship primaries in the three states.
This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature in Abuja, late on Saturday.
He said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following stakeholders to serve on the Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Governorship Primary Elections for the upcoming 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.
“The Appeal is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, 2023, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023, at the National Executive Committee NEC Hall, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Secretariat, Abuja, FCT at 10:00am.
COMPOSITION:
- AMB. UMAR ILIYA DAMAGUM – CHAIRMAN
- H.E. AMB. TAOFEEK ARAPAJA – MEMBER
- HON. UMAR M. BATURE – MEMBER
- HON. DANIEL WOYENGIKURO – MEMBER
- HON. AHMED YAYARI MOHAMMED – MEMBER
- KAMALDEEN ADEYEMI AJIBADE, SAN – MEMBER
- HON. DEBO OLOGUNAGBA – MEMBER
- HON. SIR DANIEL OBI OKECHUKWU, FCA – MEMBER
- PROF. STELLA EFFAH-ATTOE – MEMBER
- PRINCE MUHAMMED KADADE SULEIMAN – MEMBER
- HON. OLASOJI ADAGUNODO (NVC/SW) – MEMBER
- CHIEF DR. ALI ODEFA (NVC/SE) – MEMBER
- CHIEF DAN ORBIH (NVC/SS) – MEMBER
- DR. EMMANUEL BOVOA (NVC/NE) – MEMBER
- HON. THEOPHILUS DAKA SHAN (NVC/NC) – MEMBER
- SEN. BELLO HAYATU GWARZO (NVC/NW) – MEMBER
- CHIEF ONYEMA UGOCHUKWU (BOT-SE) – MEMBER
- PROF. ADEWALE OLADIPO (BOT-SW) – MEMBER
- HON. MUSTAPHA MUSA YAR’ADUA (BOT-NW) – MEMBER
- CHIEF MIKE OGHIADOHME (BOT-SS) – MEMBER
- RT. HON. MARGARET ICHEEN (BOT-NC) – MEMBER
- HAJIA INNA CIROMA (BOT-NE) – MEMBER
- HON. ARCH. SETONJI KOSHOEDO -SECRETARY
“In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary and 2022 Electoral Act.
“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Party.”
