PDP Ag. National Chairman to chair 28-member guber appeal panel

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb. Umar Illiya Damagun, has been named as chairman of a 28 member Gubernatorial Election Appeal Panel for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

His appointment was sequel to an approval given by the party’s National Working Committee for the nomination of some of the party’s stakeholders into the panel charged with the responsibility of handling appeals that may arise from the governorship primaries in the three states.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature in Abuja, late on Saturday.

He said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following stakeholders to serve on the Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Governorship Primary Elections for the upcoming 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“The Appeal is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, 2023, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2023, at the National Executive Committee NEC Hall, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Secretariat, Abuja, FCT at 10:00am.

COMPOSITION:

AMB. UMAR ILIYA DAMAGUM – CHAIRMAN H.E. AMB. TAOFEEK ARAPAJA – MEMBER HON. UMAR M. BATURE – MEMBER HON. DANIEL WOYENGIKURO – MEMBER HON. AHMED YAYARI MOHAMMED – MEMBER KAMALDEEN ADEYEMI AJIBADE, SAN – MEMBER HON. DEBO OLOGUNAGBA – MEMBER HON. SIR DANIEL OBI OKECHUKWU, FCA – MEMBER PROF. STELLA EFFAH-ATTOE – MEMBER PRINCE MUHAMMED KADADE SULEIMAN – MEMBER HON. OLASOJI ADAGUNODO (NVC/SW) – MEMBER CHIEF DR. ALI ODEFA (NVC/SE) – MEMBER CHIEF DAN ORBIH (NVC/SS) – MEMBER DR. EMMANUEL BOVOA (NVC/NE) – MEMBER HON. THEOPHILUS DAKA SHAN (NVC/NC) – MEMBER SEN. BELLO HAYATU GWARZO (NVC/NW) – MEMBER CHIEF ONYEMA UGOCHUKWU (BOT-SE) – MEMBER PROF. ADEWALE OLADIPO (BOT-SW) – MEMBER HON. MUSTAPHA MUSA YAR’ADUA (BOT-NW) – MEMBER CHIEF MIKE OGHIADOHME (BOT-SS) – MEMBER RT. HON. MARGARET ICHEEN (BOT-NC) – MEMBER HAJIA INNA CIROMA (BOT-NE) – MEMBER HON. ARCH. SETONJI KOSHOEDO -SECRETARY

“In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary and 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Party.”